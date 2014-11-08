WEEKEND READS: Catch Up On The Best Economics And Finance Links Of The Week

Did you miss something on the internet this week? No matter who you are, the answer is probably yes. We’re here to help you catch up. Here’s a smattering of excellent posts, both short and long, from the last few days that make for a good weekend read.
A reminder that not all oil is created equal — Izabella Kaminska
Did ending QE hurt the Fed’s credibility? Ryan Avent says yes. Jared Bernstein says maybe.
“This suggests that whatever is happening in the conference room reinforces men’s aspirations while eroding women’s” — Bain & Company
Matt Bruenig rethinks gentrification
Matt Taibbi is back, taking on JPMorgan — Rolling Stone
The Dads of Tech — Astra Taylor and Joanne McNeil
Annals of former Goldman employees: “Lam says his quality of life is much better, now that his coworkers are dogs.” — Melissa Cronin
The was a bitcoin Ponzi scheme (are you surprised?) — Matt Levine
Inefficient markets, wedding dress edition — Alyssa Rosenberg
Is learning economics bad for MBAs? — Noah Smith
“47. As the Twitter essay has increased in popularity, there has been a backlash.” — Jeet Heer
Cultural interlude: Why Banksy is probably a woman — Kriston Capps
Self promotion:
American households are saving $US42 per month on lower gas prices — Akin Oyedele
10 tiny flats you can buy in London for the same price as these £1 million mansions – Mike Bird
Bill Gross: ‘I am a philosophical nomad disguised in western clothing’ — Myles Udland
If you can explain what happens when smoke comes off a cigarette, you’ll get a $US1 million prize — Andy Kiersz
Former bank CEO says he led a double life as a CIA agent and hunted Osama Bin Laden — Elena Holodny
Here’s what stocks did the last time the GOP took Congress with a sitting Democratic president — Sam Ro
A single number explains why radical leftist politics are here to stay in Spain — Me
