WEEKEND READS: Catch Up On The Best Economics And Finance Links Of The Week

Shane Ferro

Did you miss something on the internet this week? No matter who you are, the answer is probably yes. We’re here to help you catch up. Here’s a smattering of excellent posts, both short and long, from the last few days that make for a good weekend read.

How climate change will end wine as we know it — Sandra Allen

The hardest part about making a viral video of grandmas smoking weed for the first time is finding grandmas who have never smoked weed — Jack Marshall

Millennials are not good at saving, but their parents were even worse — Allison Schrager

Economics is a terrible profession for women — Noah Smith

‘Frozen’ might be everything that’s wrong with the US economy — Jim Tankersley and Binyamin Appelbaum

Does demography explain secular stagnation? — The Economist

There’s a glut in the cranberry market — Tom Moroney

You can grow bananas in Iceland — Betty Wood

If you enjoy Twitter, you might want to buy this print — Michelle Vaughan

Cultural Interlude: In defence of the thought police — Hallie Bateman

Self promotion:

How patience pays off for investors — Sam Ro

Jeremy Grantham: The world doesn’t have enough stuff to make it as great as we want it to be — Myles Udland

Putin: There’s a plus side to the economic sanctions making Russians miserable — Elena Holodny

Bill Ackman just perfectly executed the “heads I win, tails you lose” trick that makes Wall Street famous — Linette Lopez

The era of $US100 a barrel oil is over — Tomas Hirst

Why QE is the most important thing on the planet right now — Mike Bird

A legal victory for strippers is bad news for the “1099 economy” — Me

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.