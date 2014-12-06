WEEKEND READS: Catch Up On The Best Economics And Finance Links Of The Week

Did you miss something on the internet this week? No matter who you are, the answer is probably yes. We’re here to help you catch up. Here’s a smattering of excellent posts, both short and long, from the last few days that make for a good weekend read:
How Bill Gross lost his empire — Mary Childs
“Rather than cleanse the economy, recessions actually restrict workers from advancing to jobs that are better matches” — Nick Bunker
How the fight for the $US15 minimum wage has spread — Lydia DePillis
The Sony Pictures hack accidentally also revealed a huge gender pay gap at Deloitte — Kevin Roose and Alexis Madrigal
Rising housing prices mean a lot of people have been priced out of the market — Trulia
Ontario has adopted a gender diversity quota for corporate boards (sort of) — Ontario Securities Commission
What rights should pregnant employees have in the workplace? — Rebecca Leber
This is the only thing you need to read about Art Basel Miami Beach — Scott Indrisek
Self promotion:
Here’s what nerds mean when they say ‘standard deviation’ — Andy Kiersz
These 14 Wall Street experts got the 2014 interest rate story dead wrong — Akin Oyedele
Russia’s brain drain is astounding — Elena Holodny
The real reason why high-powered brokers are leaving Merrill Lynch — Linette Lopez
Corporate America’s stuff is just so old — Sam Ro
India is the last BRIC standing — Portia Crowe
GMO Capital’s James Montier destroys the idea that maximizing shareholder value is good — Myles Udland
This is what the next financial crisis might look like — Me
