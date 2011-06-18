Weekend Reading: US Open Edition!

Leah Farrall

We missed last week’s “Weekend Reading” due to illness, but we’re back in business today. This being the weekend of the US Open Golf Championship and Father’s Day, we thought of Tiger Woods, who has been the best golfer in the world for so long that it’s hard to imagine that he not longer is the game’s dominant player.He isn’t. Rory McIlroy double-bogeyed the 18th hole at Congressional today to finish up his first 36 holes at 11-under par, which is a level of golf that hasn’t been seen since….Tiger Woods won the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2000.



Assuming Mr. McIlroy can shoot 70-70 on Saturday and Sunday, he will post the lowest score in the history of the US Open Championship. As there is no harder golf tournament in the world, such a performance would crown Mr. McIlroy as the game’s most dominant player. He would go into The Open Championship (sometimes called the British Open) as an almost prohibitive favourite.

But enough about that. About 8 years ago, David Owen wrote a great little book about Tiger Woods that remains the best work ever done on the subject. It was called “The Chosen One: Tiger Woods and the Dilemma of Greatness.” You can buy it on Amazon, and there is a Kindle edition. It’s well worth your time.

There are a couple of articles of interest this week.

1. Bloomberg Businessweek has a good short article on the virtual currency called Bitcoin, which is fast become a global currency.

2. Clyde Prestowitz has a good short piece on how American decline is becoming the new conventional wisdom.

3. Walter Mead asserts that “the progressive paradigm today can no longer serve as the basis for sound national policy,” in an on-line essay that is worth reading in full.

4. Finally, Leah Farrell’s analysis of the challenges facing Ayman al-Zawahiri in his new role as the emir of Al Qaeda is worth reading. It’s short and to the point.

Have a good weekend.

