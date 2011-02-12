Weekend Reading: Thinking Ahead

If it’s Friday, it’s time for your weekend reading memo from Business Insider Politics. We’re heavy this week on Middle Eastern and Pakistan analysis, for obvious reasons. Plus the white paper that changed how everyone thought about state and municipal debt. Plus a 60-page book on evolution. *



Book of the week: “Homo Evolutis,” a Kindle book by futurists Juan Enriquez and Steve Gullans. Mankind now has the tools to control the evolution of all living things, including itself. No species has ever held such power.

Articles:

1. The Rauh report on the state pension crisis. The report that shook the muni market back in the summer of 2010. Actual report embedded in the executive summary.

2. Walter Mead on Pakistan. Two reports from last summer. It’s more than militants. And Pakistan’s failed national strategy

3. George Friedman on Egypt and Israel and what happens next.

4. What you need to know about the Muslim Brotherhood. A CFR backgrounder.

5. What it felt like on the streets in Egypt. A compelling diary of the uprising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.