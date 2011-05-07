Weekend Reading: Tangled Webs

Photo: wikipedia commons

﻿﻿If it’s Friday, it’s Weekend Reading, a service for Business Insider readers who find themselves looking for the “big picture” of what is happening in the news. We recommend a “book of the week” and a number of articles and essays that we find especially interesting or informative.



This week’s reading list focuses on Pakistan, Al Qaeda and the modern American electorate.

Book Of The Week:

Pakistan, A Hard Country tells the story of how a country that is always on the verge of collapse hangs together. If you want one book that brings you up to speed on what is happening in Pakistan, this is it.

Articles/Essays:

1. The American electorate is much more complex and diverse than is generally understood. The charts alone make this Pew Research report work reading.

2. Garry Wills has a warm salute to the Navy Seals and remembers their extraordinary performance two years ago against Somali pirates.

3. Elizabeth Rubin has a clear-eyed view of the strange and dysfunctional US-Pakistan relationship.

4. Ahmed Rashid has a smart piece on the future of Al Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden.

5. Nicolas Sarkozy is falling in the polls and faces a very difficult re-election campaign. The Financial Times has a good backgrounder on the coming campaign.

6. Martin Wolf has a thoughtful piece on the fragile European Union. He argues that EU leaders have to commit to making it work or it won’t work.

Have a good weekend. Remember, the world ends on May 21st. So have fun out there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.