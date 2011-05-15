Weekend Reading: The Hare With Amber Eyes

If it’s the weekend, it’s Weekend Reading, a service for Business Insider readers who find themselves in need of a great book or are in search of great journalism. We recommend a “book of the week” and a number of articles and essays that we find especially interesting or informative.



Book Of The Week:

“The Hare With Amber Eyes.” A beautifully written and quite extraordinary tale of one family’s fortunes, traced back through the handing down of tiny objets d’art. Articles: 1. Lawrence Wright’s examination of the US-Pakistan relationship since the Second World War. 2. How the news of bin Laden’s death spread on Twitter. A fascinating autoposy. 3. Jim Cramer is back. 4. Walter Mead with both barrels on the American “elite.” 5. Matt Taibbi on Goldman Sachs. Must read.

