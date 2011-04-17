Weekend Reading: The Drug Wars Come To Central America

Photo: AP

Book of the Week: How Israel Lost: The Four Questions by Richard Ben Cramer. This remains one of the great books for understanding Israeli politics.

Articles of the Week:

1. Tzipi Lvini is the head of the Kadima Party in Israel. The FT interviews and profiles her.

2. Big time drug-dealing comes to Central America. The destabilization of America’s southern border accelerates.

3. A new book on the way out of Afghanistan is attracting a lot of interest. For good reason.

4. Maybe what the US and Pakistan should do is get divorced.

5. China is either the rising superpower, soon to dominate all that it surveys. Or it’s headed for a crash. Dan Drezner explores the “crash” view of things.

6. We look for things that confirm our view of the world. It’s called confirmation bias. John Kay found a lot of confirmation bias at the recent Bretton Woods conference.

7. Two views of Medicare take you to very different outcomes. Ron Brownstein has a good “explainer” about where the Obama plan leads and where the Ryan plan leads. This debate will be a key point of difference in the 2012 elections.

