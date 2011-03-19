Weekend Reading: Shorter Is Better

If it’s Friday, it’s time for Weekend Reading, a regular feature for Business Insider readers who find themselves looking for a wider view of what is happening in the news.



We offer for your consideration a “book of the week” and a mix of presentations, articles and essays that we found especially interesting or informative.

Here you go:

Book Of The Week: A novel! “Driftless” by David Rhodes. paralysed by a motorcycle accident 30 years ago, Rhodes returns to tell the story of Words, Wisconsin. A great American novel.

Articles of the Week:

1. How Al Qaeda Works: A leading counter-terrorism expert looks at the world’s most famous terrorist organisation.

2. How Raymond Davis Got Out. Myra MacDonald on how Saudi Arabia got the deal done.

3. Myra MacDonald (again) on the endlessly complicated ties that bind the US and Pakistan.

4. How Obama turned on a dime on Libya.

5. Walter Mead on why Ireland deserves our support.

6. Iran’s government becomes a state of fear. Chilling.

7. Janet Malcolm on Sarah Palin, scathing and sympathetic.

Have a great weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.