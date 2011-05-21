Weekend Reading: Gretchen Demolishes Fannie Mae

It’s Friday, time for Weekend Reading, a feature for Business Insider readers who find themselves looking for the “big picture” of what is happening in the news. Or maybe a “bigger picture.” Or maybe just something to read.



We recommend a “book of the week” and a number of articles and essays that we found especially interesting or informative. This week’s reading list returns us to the scene of the crime (the Financial Crisis) and to some superb journalism that you might have missed.

Book Of The Week:

“Reckless Endangerment,” by Gretchen Morgenson and Joshua Rosner. An unsparing account of how Fannie Mae and its chairman, James Johnson, contributed to the near-collapse of the US financial system. The breadth of the corruption spawned by Fannie and its chairman is breath-taking.

Articles Of The Week:

1. If you read nothing else this weekend, read this account of the chaos in Egypt. What came together in Cairo is now coming apart.

2. Lawrence Wright examines the events in Gaza in June of 2006, that led to charges of war crimes on both sides. Remarkable.

3. The Eurozone after Dominique Strauss-Kahn, by Martin Wolf. Clear-eyed and chilling.

We’ll be back next week, assuming that Rapture thing doesn’t take place.

