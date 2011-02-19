Weekend Reading: Darkness On The Edge Of Town

This is our third instalment of Weekend Reading, a Friday feature for Business Insider readers who find themselves looking for the “big picture” of what is happening in the news. We recommend a “book of the week” and a number of articles and essays that we find especially interesting or informative. This week’s reading list is sort of dark and depressing. But every link is worth reading in full.



Book Of The Week:

Bloodlands, by Timothy Snyder of Yale University. Mr. Snyder has spent much of his adult life working on this book. It shows. Stunning historical inquiry into the wholesale slaughter of 14 million people by the Hitler and Stalin regimes.

Articles/Essays:

1. Walter Mead on the collapse of the “blue social model” and what it means for the country and the Democratic Party.

2. Joseph Rauh’s prepared Congressional testimony on the state and muni debt crisis. From the man who raised the alarm about the accounting of unfunded pension liabilities.

3. Kyle Bass’s investor letter of February 2012. Insolvency and sovereign debt; a sober assessment.

4. Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels’ speech to CPAC on February 11, 2011. The red menace is red ink.

5. The future of public debt, a global overview from the Bank of International Settlements. Important white paper.

6. Steve Cohen’s comprehensive overview of Pakistan. It’s worse than you think.

7. The government of Afghanistan is a “vertically integrated criminal enterprise.”

