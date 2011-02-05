Weekend Reading: A New Weekly Feature

Business Insider Politics is going home for the weekend, but we leave you with some links to articles that we think make for good weekend reading. This will be a weekly feature and will be housed in the “sub-vertical” known as “Big Think.” We’ll be recommending one book and a number of longer articles every Friday. Please feel free to submit articles you think are worth inclusion. You can reach me at [email protected]



Book:

“Colonel Roosevelt,” by Edmund Morris. A masterpiece.

Articles:

1. Michael Lewis on the collapse of Ireland’s banking system and the consequent collapse of Ireland.

2. Walter Mead on what happens next in Egypt:

3. Flashback: Walter Mead’s piece on the collapse of the “blue model” and the challenge it presents to the Democratic Party.

4. The case for why President Obama’s health care legislation is, in fact, constitutional. Agree or disagree, worth reading.

5. How much do Egyptians hate us? A lot, is the short answer. But they really hate Israel. Ron Brownstein sifts through the survey research.

6. The Economist pans President Obama’s SOTU agenda.

7. City-States of America, places where a single city accounts for more than half of a state’s population.

8. If gamers were given real-world problems to solve, could they? The answer appears to be yes.

