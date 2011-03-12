Weekend Reading: A More European flavour

If it’s Friday, it’s time for Weekend Reading, a regular feature for Business Insider readers who find themselves looking for a wider view of what is happening in the news.



Book of The Week: If there’s no NFL, the next best thing is a really good book about football. The best book on football in recent years is David Halberstam’s profile of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. It’s called “The Education of a Coach” and, if you love football, it’s a must read.

Articles of the Week:

1. For those interested in the struggle to save the European Union and the Eurozone, Nomura has a long and thorough (and relatively optimistic) assessment of the forces at work. The conclusion is that Europe will work.

2. The left is losing and the right is rising in Europe. Perhaps not what one would expect, given the circumstances.

3. Counter-terrorism chief John Brennan works out of a basement office in the White House. His job is to prevent the United States from being attacked by stopping threats before they materialise. A good profile.

4. Clyde Prestowitz on why stuff isn’t made in America. And why that matters.

5. President Obama basically can’t stand Afghanistan President Karzai. You can’t blame him.

6. The “deep state” will be hard to dislodge in the Middle East and North Africa. Democracy there has a long row to hoe.

7. Walter Mead’s ongoing dissection of the collapse of the “blue model” is worth reading in full.

8. Raymond Davis, held hostage, month two.

Have a great weekend.

