This Weekend's Occupy Crackdowns May Be The Beginning Of The End For Protest Camps

Photo: AEM

Following on the heels of a shooting, a suicide, sexual assaults and reported drug abuse, police across the nation swept through Occupy camps this weekend evicting protesters and arresting dozens of people.In Portland: Hundreds of protesters in gas masks and goggles paraded past authorities just hours after after police tossed demonstrators out of their encampments at local parks. Police then encircled the camp while Occupy members held a “General Assembly” meeting debating their next move following an eviction order. 50 people were arrested.



In Denver: Weston Gentry of the Denver Post reports police arrested 17 people Saturday while clearing the sidewalk of an Occupy encampment. A Denver police officer and Colorado State Trooper sustained injuries when a scuffle broke out over a food-serving table set up on the walkway. After one protester was arrested, a crowd formed calling for his release and was pepper-sprayed by authorities. The camp remains, but the sidewalk is clear.

In Salt Lake City: CNN reports 19 people were taken into custody Saturday night when police cleared an encampment set up in a local city park. The eviction notice was issued following the death of a man caused by carbon monoxide poisoning and drug overdose. Authorities announced the protests may continue 24-hours and Occupiers may have one structure, but no more tents.

In St. Louis: The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 27 people were arrested at the Occupy St. Louis encampment just after midnight Friday (Via AP). The arrests came after a judge refused an injunction allowing the group to stay in the park through the weekend. From the Tribune:

Bradley Veltre, a 49-year-old union worker who was among those arrested, said he disobeyed the order to leave to stand up for a belief that’s central to the Occupy protests — that corporate greed is causing a decline in the middle class.

“I’ve been waiting for our time to come, and this is it,” Veltre said. “If I have to be arrested, I don’t care.”

Oakland: Protesters have been issued three eviction notices since Friday and hundreds of police are gathered in the street at the writing of this post at 9:16 EDT. Updates to follow.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.