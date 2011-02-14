The weekend’s over. Welcome back.
Here are the most interesting headlines we saw this weekend:
- Starbucks is gearing up to dominate the ~$500 million single-serve coffee market.
- Italy is freaking out over the flood of immigrants from Tunisia, post-revolution.
- Chuck Schumer is cool with the NYSE merging with the Deutsche Boerse, so long as the NYSE’s name comes first.
- The Egyptian stock exchange will re-open Wednesday.
- Egypt sold T-bills at a staggering 10.95% interest rate.
- The GOP is intent on blocking a renewal of the Build America Bonds program.
- Soros blasted the Fed for not doing enough to prevent the financial crisis.
- Obama’s budget battle begins in earnings this week.
