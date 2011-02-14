The weekend’s over. Welcome back.



Here are the most interesting headlines we saw this weekend:

Starbucks is gearing up to dominate the ~$500 million single-serve coffee market.

Italy is freaking out over the flood of immigrants from Tunisia, post-revolution.

Chuck Schumer is cool with the NYSE merging with the Deutsche Boerse, so long as the NYSE’s name comes first.

The Egyptian stock exchange will re-open Wednesday.

Egypt sold T-bills at a staggering 10.95% interest rate.

The GOP is intent on blocking a renewal of the Build America Bonds program.

Soros blasted the Fed for not doing enough to prevent the financial crisis.

Obama’s budget battle begins in earnings this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.