Escape The Hustle Of New York City At One Of These Laid-Back Weekend Getaways

Summer in New York City can be unbearable.

Heat radiates off the concrete, making the city feel like it’s a solid 20 degrees hotter than nearby suburbs, the overcrowded streets are a sweat-fest, and the subway platforms turn into inadvertent saunas.

So during the dog days of summer, New Yorkers look for any excuse to escape the city.

The Hamptons is a favourite weekend getaway, but a weekend in the Hamptons can feel suspiciously similar to a weekend in New York City (albeit on the beach), as the entire in-crowd shuffles between the city and the island.

But there are places where you can actually get away from the crowds, the scene, and the hustle and bustle. Find yourself in a truly laid-back state-of-mind at any one of these three weekend retreats from New York City.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.