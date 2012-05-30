This Dutch Entrepreneur Found A Clever Way To Solve Divorces In One Weekend

Jim Halfens, General Manager of Divorce Hotel.

Photo: Divorce Hotel

The typical divorce might be associated with attorneys fees and endless bickering, but a Dutch entrepreneur has found a way to challenge convention. At Jim Halfens’ Divorce Hotel, couples check in on Friday miserably married and check out on Sunday happily divorced, with the help of on-site attorneys and mediators.



Despite the company’s name, there isn’t a sole hotel designated for the service. A half dozen large chains play host to Divorce Hotel guests in the Netherlands and Halfens soon aims to branch out to more locations in the U.S..

In an interview with Business Insider, Halfens said the idea behind the “hotel” is to promote positivity in the separation process.

“If people are positive and want a positive divorce they can come to us, but not everyone is suitable for the hotel,” he said. “For those people who are too distraught to go through with a peaceful divorce, the Divorce Hotel offers an inexpensive traditional divorce.”

Compared to the average cost of getting divorced in the U.S. – $20,000 – the service seems like a steal. Hotel stays start in the $3,000 range but vary widely depending on how complicated the divorce proceedings are and whether significant assets, children and property are in play.

One of the biggest challenges Halfens said he will face in the transition to America is explaining to potential guests exactly what Divorce Hotel is–and what it isn’t.

To help spread the word, they’ll produce a reality TV show about the hotel and release it around the same time as they begin operations in the U.S. In the company’s first year, guests have given the service an average score of 8 out of 10.

Find more information about the service at http://www.divorcehotel.com.

