10 Great American Escapes For Labour Day Weekend

Labour Day is the last long weekend of the summer, and everyone’s dying to get away for those three days.

Over 34 million Americans are planning to travel for Labour Day this year — the highest number since the recession, according to AAA.

We found the best all-American getaways to celebrate Labour Day this weekend.

From the Gulf Coast to the San Juan Islands, these destinations are all near major U.S. cities, making it easy to jaunt over for a long weekend.

Palm Springs, Calif. Ace Hotel in Palm Springs Palm Springs first gained its reputation as a glamorous weekend getaway from L.A. in the 1950s, and it's still one of the chicest escapes from the city. The desert city has trendy boutique hotels, edgy art galleries and shops, and cool cocktail bars. Stay in the sleek Ace Hotel, where rooms start from $US139 over Labour Day weekend.

