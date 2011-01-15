Weekend Gambling Primer: Divisional Playoff Round Edition

The Spread: Patriots -9

The Pick: There's only one way the Jets can win this game: they have to keep Tom Brady on the sideline as long as possible. The two most effective means to that end are running the ball effectively and limiting turnovers. Luckily for the Jets, they have one of the best run games in the league, and the Patriots run D has been porous -- especially against upper echelon rushing attacks (in five games against top-15 rushing teams, New England allows 4.94 yards per carry).

The bad news is that Mark Sanchez is about as turnover prone as quarterbacks come. But Rex and OC Brian Schottenheimer have seven days to remind him -- repeatedly -- that he cannot afford to make a bad decision. Better to throw it away. If the message gets through to Sanchez, the Jets can keep it within nine points. Win the game? Now that's a different story.