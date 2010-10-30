Weekend Gambling Primer: 5 NFL Games Worth Your Money

Adam Fusfeld
Green Bay Packers fans in snow

Photo: AP

Another week gone by, and another weekend of NFL games to pick.In our two previous attempts at picking games we’ve won some money, going 3-2 each week. But as the season wears on and teams begin to show their true colours, the bookmakers get better at setting the lines. And that makes it even tougher on the bettor.

Still, we found five bets that look promising this weekend. As always, check your local gambling laws, set aside some of your paycheck, and win big on Week 8 games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

The Line: Cardinals -3 (Sportsbook.com)

The Pick: As tempted as we were to bet against the 'we're the best team in the NFC' Buccaneers, giving three points to the putrid Cardinals is too good to pass up. Even on the road. Take the Bucs.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers (In London)

Over/Under: 42 (Sportsbook.com)

The Pick: The 49ers turn to backup, dual-threat QB Troy Smith to try and get a grip on a season that's slowly slipping away. Predicting how a team performs under a new quarterback is a risky business, but with desperation in the air we foresee a wild game with a point total far greater than 42.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints

The Line: Pick 'Em (5Dimes.com)

The Pick: Clearly, the defending champion Saints are not the team everyone thought they'd be. Plus, the Saints lost at home to Cleveland last week, so not even the Superdome is scaring us away from taking the Steelers.

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots

The Line: New England -5 (Sportsbook)

The Pick: With the ankle injury, Brett Favre will either be inactive, ineffective, or immobile. All those options sound promising for the Pats at home. In the year of the AFC, we'll almost always bet against an NFC squad travelling to face a dominant, non-conference opponent. Give the points and take the Pats.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night)

Over/Under: 50 (Sportsbook.com)

The Pick: It's not everyday you see a point total set this high, but it's done with good reason. Both these teams love to air it out. And neither does much in the way of stopping their opponents. When the division rivals last met in September, the Texans prevailed 34-24. We expect a similar score that easily surpasses 50 total points.

Now that you know the picks, check out what we learned last week for guidance...

5 Lessons Gamblers Learned From Week 7 Of The NFL >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.