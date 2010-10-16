Weekend Gambling Primer: 5 NFL Games That Are Easy Money

Photo: AP Images

We’re not just here to pick winners, we want to make you money. So we scoured the over/unders in addition to the lines (via Yahoo!) and came up with some promising betting options.



It’s the mid-month payday for many, so without further ado (and after checking the sports gambling laws in your jurisdiction, course), click ahead for some return on that money burning a hole in your pocket.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants Over/Under: 44 (5Dimes.com) Take the over here. Eli Manning to Hakeem Nicks has been money all season, and the Lions' D is not very intimidating. Meanwhile, despite its 1-4 record, Detroit has scored more than 25 points a game this season. Pundits predict the Giants to win big, which will only encourage the Lion's potent passing game. Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Line: Pittsburgh -13 (SBGGLobal.com) Normally we wouldn't recommend giving 13 points. But this isn't a normal game. Colt McCoy makes his NFL debut for the abysmal Cleveland Browns … On the road … Against the best defence in football … With their star quarterback playing his first game of the season … After a bye. Take the Steelers -- they could cover the spread by the start of the second quarter. Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers Over/Under: 45.5 (5Dimes.com) Take the over and relax. Now that Aaron Rodgers is listed as probable Green Bay will return to its high-scoring ways. Miami's Chad Henne loves his new target, Brandon Marshall, and you can expect their offence to be clicking on all cylinders after an extra week off to game plan. Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles Line: Eagles -3 (Sportsbook.com) Go with the Falcons here. Both teams have played most of their games close this year, and the Eagles are shaky now that they don't have Vick's fleet feet to compensate for horrible blocking up front. The Falcons appear to be a legitimate contender this year. At worst, they'll cover. But we pick them to win outright. New York Jets at Denver Broncos Line: Jets -3 (Sportsbook.com, bodog.com, OddsMaker.com, etc.) The Broncos have the worst running game in the NFL, and are near the bottom in run defence. So Rex Ryan's D can blitz without thinking about the run, while the Jets' league leading run game can dominate the time of possession, and salt away a lead. Take the Jets. Now that you know how to make money gambling,.. Check out how one startup exploited gambling to do the same. Online Betting Startup Smarkets Warms Up For The World Cup >

