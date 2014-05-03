Weekend Feed: Sammy & Bella's Passionfruit Recipes

Sammy and Bella.

Sisters Sammy and Bella Jakubiak combine their Polish heritage with a love of food and sharing it. The pair rose to fame as the winners of the second series of My Kitchen Rules in 2011 and run a Sydney-based catering company as well as producing The Saucy Sisters sauces, which they sell at Bondi Farmers Markets every Saturday, along with burgers.

They wrote these recipes for Passionfruit Australia.

Twice-cooked pork belly with passionfruit carrots

Serves 4

Pork belly with carrots.

Ingredients



Pork, 1st cook:

½ cup non-iodised table salt

2 litres water

½ onion

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs thyme

½ tbsp peppercorns

800g boneless pork belly in 1 piece

Pork, 2nd cook:

⅓ cup olive oil

Carrots

2 bunches baby carrots

2½ tbsp sugar

50ml white wine

1 heaped tsp cumin seeds, or 1 tsp ground cumin

3 tbsp butter

4 passionfruit

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp flat leaf parsley, chopped

To serve

Mashed potato

Method

Preheat oven to 160C

For the 1st stage of the pork, place water in a pot and bring to the boil along with salt, stirring until dissolved.

Find a baking dish that is deep enough to fit the pork belly plus an inch or so, and not too broad so the pork fits well. Slice the onion, and place on bottom of dish along with bay leaves, thyme and peppercorns. Place pork belly on top, skin side up, then pour over the salt water. If the porkbelly is not covered, simply top up with some more plain water. Also, don’t overfill the dish.

Cover with a sheet of baking paper, then tightly with a sheet of aluminum foil. Bake for 3 hours.

Remove from oven and drain out most of the liquid, then weigh the whole dish down with a

heavy chopping board on top of the paper/foil (adding something else on top if needed). Place in the fridge to set overnight.

For the 2nd stage of the pork, pre-heat oven to 220C. Remove pork belly from the fridge and discard all the remaining liquid and aromats, petting dry with paper towel. Use a sharp knife to score the skin in a small diamond crisscross pattern. Cut the pork into 4 even portions. Take a metal baking tray, cover the base with baking paper and olive oil, and place it on the stove top on very high. Once hot, place pork, skin side down in oil and allow to cook and crackle for 5 minutes. Flip the pork over and place the tray in the oven for 20 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare the carrots. Steam or boil carrots until al dente. Take a nonstick fry pan and heat on medium. Add sugar and cook until dissolved and golden, then deglaze with

white wine and add butter, cumin and passionfruit. Season to taste and add carrots to coat.

To serve, place carrots and sauce next to the pork, and then sprinkle over parsley. Serve mashed potatoes on the side.

Passionfruit, white chocolate and cashew ‘cheesefake’

Serves 4

The reason we call it ‘cheesefake’ is because its a recipe for people with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies, so there’s no cheese in it.

There’s no cheese in cheesefake.

Ingredients

Base

¾ cup (110g) raw almonds

¼ cup (50g) pistachios

1 cup (90g) desiccated coconut

8 Medijool dates, (170g pitted)

1 vanilla bean, seeds only

3 tbsp of passionfruit seeds only

Pinch of salt

Cheesecake

440g cashews, soaked over night

250g lemon and lime juice

250g honey, raw honey or agave

270g extra virgin coconut oil

2 vanilla beans, seeds only

½ tsp of salt

1 tbsp of lime zest

1 tbsp of lemon zest

1¾ cup passionfruit seedless pulp, (Approx. 6

passionfruit), reserve seeds for base

Garnish

200g block of good quality white chocolate,

shaved (optional for lactose free)

2 small passionfruit, halved and placed on top

1 tbsp of lime zest

1 tbsp of lemon zest

Method

Soak cashews overnight in water, or pour boiling water over cashews and soak for 2 hours.

Remove passionfruit pulp and place in a bowl, microwave for 30 seconds on high, then strain through a fine sieve. Reserve the juice and seeds. Zest and juice the lemons and limes, set aside.

Line the base of a 26cm spring form cake tin with baking paper.

To make the base place, almonds, pistachios, desiccated coconut, dates, vanilla, passionfruit seeds, and salt in a food processor. Process until the mixture resembles a fine crumb and comes together when pressed.

Place crumb into the cake tin and press down evenly to form the base. Chill in freezer.

Melt the coconut oil in the microwave at 10 second bursts until it becomes a liquid.

To make cheesecake layer, place drained soaked cashews, lemon and lime juice, honey, vanilla, salt, melted coconut oil and zest into the food processor. Blend until very smooth and well combined.

Pour half the mixture into the cake tin and tap to level out the filling. Place in freezer to set for 1 hour.

In the meantime blend the other half of filling with passionfruit pulp until well combined. Then pour over chilled first layer, and set in freezer for at least 2 hours.

Prepare the garnish, using a vegetable peeler shave white chocolate into ribbons. Cut passionfruit into halves.

When cake is set remove from freezer, and with a wooden skewer release the edges of the cake before removing it. Scatter shaved white chocolate and zests around the centre of the cake and top with halved passionfruit. Enjoy frozen or chilled.

Passionfruit Caipirinha

Serves 1

½ fresh lime cut into wedges

2 tsp of organic fine raw sugar

90ml passionfruit pulp with seeds

45ml Cachaça

Mint stalk and thin slice of lime for garnish

Lightly sparkling mineral water (optional)

Add lime wedges and sugar to a short glass and muddle by pounding and pressing with a wooden spoon until sugar is dissolved.

Fill glass with ice and add passionfruit pulp, Cachaça and a splash of mineral water. Garnish with a little lime and mint.

