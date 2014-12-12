Weekend Feed: Pumpkin Pie By Rebecca Sullivan

Rebecca Sullivan from Dirty Girl Kitchen

Rebecca Sullivan, runs Dirty Girl Kitchen, an Adelaide-based organisation dedicated to instilling what she calls ‘granny skills’ in the next generation of home cooks.

Her recipes are simple and easy, so anyone can tackle dishes they loved eating when they were growing up. While pumpkin pie is often thought of as a Thanksgiving dish, it’s also a perfect Christmas dessert for anyone who doesn’t want to be eating a hot pudding, especially with something like honeycomb ice cream.

And for lucky Adelaide residents, Sullivan is currently running an artisan market in the newly renovated Victoria Square until this Saturday, December 13. Along with delicious food to buy for gifts or yourself, there are decorating classes for kids, oysters serve from a ute, high teas, and arts and crafts to buy. She’s also putting on a long table lunch on Saturday. See Dirty Girl Kitchen for details.

You’ll also find her at the Adelaide Showgrounds farmers market on Sunday.

In the meantime, enjoy the pie.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie. Photo: Rebecca Sullivan

Ingredients

Filling

2 cups pumpkin puree (steam 500g peeled pumpkin until soft, then puree)

3 free range eggs

1 ½ cups thickened cream

190g brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Zest of 1 orange

Pastry

250g plain flour

110g pure icing sugar, sifted

110g unsalted butter, chilled, cubed

1 egg

Pecan, gingernut layer and nut topping

¼ cup pecans, toasted and ground

¼ cup crushed gingersnap cookies

½ cup almonds or in season nuts

2 tablespoons Maple syrup

Maple cream

1 cup pouring cream

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Method

Start with the pastry, place the flour and icing sugar in a food processor and pulse for a few seconds.

Add butter and process until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Add the egg and process until the mixture forms a ball. Cover in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Once chilled, roll pastry out on a lightly floured workbench and use to line a lightly greased 23cm fluted pan.

Place back in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill further.

Next make the pecan gingersnap layer by toasting the pecans in the oven for 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool and then place the pecans, along with the gingernut cookies, in a food processor and process until finely ground. Press this mixture evenly onto the bottom and up the sides of the unbaked pie crust. Cover and return the pastry to the refrigerator while you make the pumpkin filling.

Line the pan with baking paper, place the almonds and a drizzle of maple syrup on top of the baking paper and blind-bake for 10 minutes.

Take out of the oven and set the nuts aside for later. Increase oven temperature to 220°C.

Place pumpkin puree, eggs, cream, sugar and spices in a processor and whiz until smooth. Pour into the tart shell, then bake for 10 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 150°C and bake for a further 30 minutes. Take out of the oven and sprinkle the nuts on top of the pie, then return to the oven for a remaining 10 minutes. The pie should be just firm when cooked.

Cool, then make the maple cream by pouring the cream into a small bowl and mixing with a hand mixer. As the cream starts to thicken, slowly drizzle in the maple syrup and mix until the consistency you desire.

Serve the pie in slices with the whipped maple cream.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.