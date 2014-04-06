Weekend Feed: Pork Recipes That Will Make You Go The Whole Hog

We hope you like cooking pork. Here are three recipes by Sydney PorkStar chefs Dan Hong from Mr Wong’s & Ms G, Richard Ptanick from Otto ristorante and Queenslander Dominique Rizzo.

Pig out this weekend.

Dan Hong’s crispy fried pork ribs with spicy salt



Dan Hong’s pork ribs

Ingredients

1 whole rack American style pork ribs

Brine

2l water

120g salt

120g sugar

10 star anise

Spicy salt:

50g sea salt finely ground

30g sugar finely ground

1 tablespoon chicken powder

2 star anise finely ground

1 tablespoon ground coriander seeds

1 tablespoon ground Sichuan peppercorn

Garnish

Crispy deep fried garlic

1 red chilli finely sliced

1 Green shallot sliced finely

10 coriander leaves

1 wedge lemon

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Cooking Instructions

For ribs, make brine by combining all ingredients with a whisk until sugar and salt has dissolved. Add ribs to brine and let marinate for 12 hours.

Place ribs in a vacuum sealed bag with about 50ml of brine. Cook at 68 degrees for 12 hours. Once cooked place bag in ice water and chill immediately. Once cold, cut into singular ribs.

For spicy salt, combine all ingredients and keep aside.

Heat some vegetable oil in a deep fryer or pot to 180 degrees. Dry ribs well and deep fry for approximately 4 minutes or until golden and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper then sprinkle liberally with spicy salt. Plate up and garnish with crispy garlic, green shallots, chilli, coriander and a wedge of lemon. Serve immediately

Dominique Rizzo’s Apple balsamic and basil pork scotch fillet stuffed with rhubarb, figs and pistachio nuts, and fried choko orange and mint salad

Dominique Rizzo’s stuffed pork fillet with choko, orange and mint salad

Ingredients

(Serves 6-8)

1.8kg pork scotch fillet/collar butt

½ cup Lirah Apple balsamic

8 cloves garlic

Pinch of salt

2 tsp pink peppercorns

¼ tsp cinnamon

Pinch chili flakes

10 basil leaves

½ cup cream

½ cup Lirah sweet apple vinegar

1 cup chicken stock

Stuffing



1 tbsp butter

65g prosciutto, chopped

1 brown onion, finely diced

150g rhubarb, finely diced

7 dried figs, diced

30g spinach, chopped

50g pistachio nuts, shelled and chopped

¼ cup fresh breadcrumbs

Kitchen twine

Pre heat the oven to 180C.

Cut along the edge of the scotch fillet to open it up to produce a reasonable flat piece of pork. In a food processor, combine the apple balsamic withy the garlic, salt peppercorns, cinnamon, chili and basil. Place the inside of the pork onto a tray and rub a generous quantity of the marinade into the meat, reserving the remainder of the marinade. Allow to marinate for at least 1 hour in the fridge. Mix the remainder of the marinade with the cream, apple vinegar and the chicken stock and set aside.

Melt the butter into a frypan and add in the prosciutto, fry for a couple of minutes then add in the onions, sweat off for 3 minutes until softened. Add in the rhubarb and cook for 2 minutes, stir through the figs, spinach and pistachio nuts and the fresh breadcrumbs. Season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool slightly.

Turn the pork over into a baking tray with the flesh side facing up. Place the stuffing mixture onto the pork and roll up firmly securing the rolled pork with the kitchen twine.

Pour over the remaining marinade with the apple vinegar and cream and bake the pork basting every 15–20 minutes for 1 hour. Allow the pork to rest before slicing.

Fried choko, orange and mint salad

Serves 4-6

¼ cup olive oil

3 chokos, peeled, seed removed and cut into eighths

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 oranges segmented

½ cup picked mint leaves

Salt and pepper

Heat a large fry pan with the oil and fry the chokos for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden, place into a serving bowl. Add a little more oil if needed and fry the garlic for 1 minute until golden , add in the orange juice, season with salt and pepper and off the heat stir through the mint. Pour this over the chokos and serve warm.

Richard Ptanick’s pancetta-wrapped pork tenderloin with parsnip puree, black pudding, crispy pig ear and apple, prune and walnut salsa.

Richard Ptanick’s pork tenderloin wrapped in pancetta

Ingredients

(serves 4)

2 pork tenderloins (approx 700g total)

125g Pancetta (thinly sliced)

2 whole Pigs Ears

200g Black pudding

550g Parsnip

500ml Cream

500ml Milk, Full Cream

2 Granny Smith Apples

100g Dried Prunes (halved)

50g Walnuts

10ml Walnut oil

1 bunch Chives (finely chopped)

Pink Salt TT

100g Rock salt

2 sprigs Thyme

2 sprigs Rosemary

5g Garlic

200ml Extra virgin olive oil

300ml Cotton seed oil

Method

Take the thyme, rosemary and garlic and add to a robot coupe. Blitz for about one minute, then add the rock salt and pulse a few times just to mix the herbs through making sure not to blitz the salt to powder. Remove from the robot and sprinkle the salt over the pig’s ears. Leave for two hours and then wash the salt off and pat dry the ears. Place the ears in a pot with the extra virgin olive oil and bring to 110C, cook at this temperature for about 3 hours or until tender. Remove from the oil and allow to cool until its manageable to handle. Using your hands remove the cartilage and put the ears onto a tray in the fridge to set. Once set, cut into small thin strips and shallow fry in the cotton seed oil at 170C until crispy.

Remove from the oil and place onto some paper towels.

Peel the parsnips and cut into small even pieces, place into a large pot and cover with even parts milk and cream. Cook until the parsnips are soft, strain the liquid and then blitz in a blender until smooth (make sure to keep some of the cooking liquid in case the puree is too thick). Pass the puree through a chinois and season with salt. Keep covered in a pot until ready to reheat.

Take the pork and cut into four even pieces. Place the thinly slice pancetta onto baking paper slightly over lapping each other until the length of the pork is reached. Lay the pork at the front of the pancetta and roll until the pancetta is wrapped the pork one and a half times (do not wrap too tightly otherwise it will banana when cooking). Leave to the side until ready to cook.

Preheat oven to 200C.

Heat a non stick pan just smoking, add the pork and seal on all sides until the pancetta is golden and crispy all over. Place on a tray and put in the oven for approx. two minutes. Remove the pork and place on a cake rack to rest.

Meanwhile you can make the salsa.

Place the walnuts on a roasting tray and cook until golden, approx, 5 minutes. Remove and allow to cool. Take two apples, peel, and on a mandolin slice pieces 10mm thick and dice evenly. Once cut place into a bowl with the halved prunes, chives, walnuts, walnut oil and salt. Mix and keep aside until ready to plate.

Cut the black pudding into 5mm thick pieces, keeping the shape of the sausage. Allow 5 pieces for each portion. Heat a large pan with a little oil and seal the black pudding on both sides just before serving.

Reheat the pork in the oven for two minutes and then place on a chopping board. While the pork is in the oven start to reheat the parsnip puree.

Place a spoon full of puree on the left hand side of the plate and using the back of the spoon make a smear across the plate. Add the salsa in the centre of the puree. Slice the pork into five pieces and before plating put a piece of black pudding after each piece of pork. Finish with the crispy pigs ears and season with salt. Serve immediately.

