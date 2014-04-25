Weekend Feed: Kiwi chef Jared Ingersoll's Anzac Biscuits & Bully Beef

New Zealand-born Jared Ingersoll is a Sydney chef, the former owner of Danks Street Depot and a champion of sustainability. He is currently running a pop-up restaurant, Barrel and Beast, in Pyrmont, which serves boutique beers and wines with whole roast animals.

Barrel and Beast is open for lunch on April 25 with a special Anzac Day menu. Call 0449 107 036 to book your Anzac lunch.

The restaurant will continue until June 28. To mark the Australian-New Zealand alliance, he shared these two classic Anzac dishes with Business Insider.

ANZAC Biscuits

There is much debate as to the origin of the ANZAC biscuit. The first references date back to 1915, for ANZAC cake, in a publication from Dunedin. The first biscuit reference is the War Chest Cookery Book published in Sydney in 1917.

Aussies and Kiwis will argue for generations about who came up with the idea first, but the one thing that we absolutely, wholeheartedly agree on is that they are NOT British!

There are hundreds of versions, but this is the only recipe I use and my mum used. It’s from the Edmonds Cook Book, published in 1955.

If you are going to get all creative and alter the recipe, fine, just do not put any bloody raisins in there, because it is against the law.*

(*No it’s not, there are however strict laws governing use of the name in both Australia and New Zealand.)



Anzac biscuits. Photo: Shutterstock

Ingredients

125g plain flour

150g sugar

1 cup coconut

1 cup rolled oats

100g butter

1 tablespoon golden syrup

½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

2 tablespoons boiling water

Method

Mix together flour, sugar, coconut, rolled oats.

Boil the butter and golden syrup together.

Dissolve bicarbonate of soda in boiling water and add to butter & golden syrup mix

Mix everything together and then spoon onto greased baking trays

Bake at 180c for about 15min

Bully Beef

Bully beef is corned beef and was a very important form of protein in the diggers ration pack. I love the name Bully Beef, its as ANZAC as it gets! The name ‘Bully’ derives from the French word ‘Bouilli’ meaning boiled and that is about as glamorous as that story gets!

When a younger generation sees tinned corn beef for the first time you might mistake it for pet food, but plenty of war generation grandparents still love it.

I cant profess to love the tinned stuff, but I worship a slab of delicious, braised corned silverside or brisket!

This recipe is easy, delicious and you’ll love it served along side cabbage, potatoes and a huge dollop of mustard.

Bully beef with potatoes and carrots. Photo: Shutterstock.

Ingredients

1 kg uncooked, corned silverside or brisket

1 tbsp dried juniper berries

1 cloves garlic chopped

1 tbsp cracked black peppercorn

200 ml white wine vinegar

150 g brown sugar

3 bay leaves

100 ml chicken stock or water

Method

Grind the juniper berries in a mortar with the garlic and peppercorns and make a paste. Rub it on the silverside and let it sit overnight in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to 200 celsius.

Put the corned beef in a cast-iron pan with the vinegar, brown sugar, bay leaves and stock, cover the pot with a lid and bake in the oven for 3-4 hours. Check the beef once in a while to make sure it doesn’t dry out – if it does reduce too much, add more water or stock.

