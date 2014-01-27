Weekend Editions Of The Sydney Morning Herald And The Age Will Move To A Tabloid Format

Photo: Getty / Mark Kolbe

Fairfax Media is planning to move weekend editions of its flagship newspapers, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, from broadsheet to tabloid formats within weeks.

Weekday editions of the titles are already in the compact format, but the weekend editions will appear as broadsheets for the last time on February 22, according to a report in The Australian.

Sales of the weekend editions of the Herald and The Age were down 12.61% and 13.31% respectively in the year to September 2013. Sales of The Age stood below 200,000 and the Herald slipped to 232,000.

It’s a trend reflected across the industry: the smallest circulation fall experienced by any metro weekend title in the same period was more than 7% by The West Australian. The Herald’s main rival on Saturday in Sydney, fell from 318,000 copies in September 2012 to 274,000 the following year, a decline of 13.85%.

The overall audience for the titles, as measured by a new publishing industry standard known as EMMA combining print and digital readers, was steady for the Herald at 4.81 million and up slightly for The Age at 3.2 million in the latest figures.

