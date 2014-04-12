Weekend Cook: Roast Chicken & Beetroot Brownie By Colin Fassnidge

Four in Hand chef Colin Fassnidge

Dublin-born Colin Fassnidge is head chef of Paddington’s two-hat The Four in Hand Dining Room and is also partner in 4Fourteen in Surry Hills, as well as being one of the judges on My Kitchen Rules.

He’s just released his first cookbook, Four Kitchens and shares these recipes from the book with Business Insider readers.

Whole roast chicken with famous chicken bread

Serves 6

After all the hours of slaving away roasting chickens, it’s actually the bread in this dish that ends up being the show-stopper. It’s crispy on the outside, soft in the middle and chock-full of chickeny goodness.

Colin Fassnidge’s roast chicken with chicken bread. Photo: Alan Benson

Ingredients

1 lemon

1.4kg chicken

80g butter, softened

1 garlic bulb, smashed

1 good-quality sourdough loaf

1 potato, sliced

1 bunch basil

1 bunch thyme

1 bunch tarragon

300ml extra virgin olive oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the whole lemon inside the chicken.

Combine the butter and half the garlic, and slide under the skin on the breast and thighs. Smooth the skin to spread the butter mixture. Cut bread in half horizontally (set top half aside for another use).

Slice the potato and arrange in a roasting pan for the bread to sit on. Put the bread onto the potato. Rip the herbs and scatter over the bread with the remaining garlic. Drizzle with half the oil, and season.

Place the chicken on top of the bread. Drizzle the remaining oil over the chicken, and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Roast the chicken for 30 minutes, then reduce the oven to 140°C and cook a further 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and rest for 20 minutes.

Break up the chicken on the bone and cut the bread into slices. Squeeze the cooked lemon over the chicken and bread to serve.

NOTE Serve this with the ginger and orange roast carrots or the iceberg salad.

Beetroot brownie with vanilla & ginger crème fraîche

Beetroot brownie. Photo: Alan Benson.

Ingredients

450g caster sugar

4 eggs

250g unsalted butter, melted

seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean

170g plain flour

115g dark cocoa powder

1 tsp salt

150g hazelnuts, roasted and chopped

200g grated beetroot, plus extra to garnish

400g dark chocolate (65%), chopped

200g crème fraîche,

to serve

seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean,

extra 5g freshly grated ginger

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Lightly grease a 30cm x 25cm x 5cm pan and line with non-stick baking paper. Use an electric mixer to beat the sugar and eggs to ribbon stage (see Note). Add the butter and vanilla seeds, and beat well.

Sift the ﬂour, cocoa powder and salt over the mixture, and fold in until just combined.

Fold in the nuts, grated beetroot and chocolate. Spread into the prepared tray, and bake for 20–30 minutes, until a knife comes out clean when inserted into the centre.

Cool, then cut into 12 portions. Whip the crème fraîche, vanilla seeds and ginger together.

To serve the brownies warm, gently reheat in the microwave. Serve with the crème fraîche, garnished with extra beetroot.

Note

Ribbon stage is when the mixture is very light, foamy and thick enough to hold its shape for a few seconds when the mixture runs off the beaters onto the mixture in the bowl.

From Four Kitchens by Colin Fassnidge

Reprinted by Permission of Random House Australia

All Rights Reserved

RRP $45 by Ebury.

Available now from booksellers, online retailers and as an eBook.

