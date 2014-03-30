Weekend Cook: Carrot Soup & Chicken Recipes By The Monday Morning Cooking Club

The Monday Morning Cooking Club team. Photo: Alan Benson.

The Monday Morning Cooking Club are six Jewish women from Sydney who meet weekly to cook.

Three words became their mantra: share the recipes and stories of their community; inspire people to preserve their family recipes; and give all the profits to charity.

Their first, self-titled cookbook was a bestseller and their new book The Feast Goes On, contains more than 100 recipes for every occasion, from feasting to light lunches, fressing (a Yiddish word for grazing), everyday eating, comfort food and traditional dishes. The Feast Goes On is released next Tuesday, April 1.

They’ve kindly shared two of those recipes with Business Insider.

Carrot & Fennel Soup

by Robyn Kaufman

Ingredients

1 fennel bulb, trimmed, fronds reserved

4–5 carrots, peeled and sliced

60 ml (1/4 cup) olive oil

sea salt and freshly ground

black pepper

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste (concentrated puree)

1.25 litres (5 cups) vegetable stock

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 C (400 F).

Cut the fennel in half lengthways and then cut each half into wedges.

Toss the carrot slices and fennel with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and

season well with salt and pepper. Spread evenly on a baking tray and bake

for 30–45 minutes, or until brown and tender.

Meanwhile, toast the fennel seeds in a small frying pan over medium

heat for 2–3 minutes, or until they turn lightly brown, then crush in a

mortar and pestle.

Heat the remaining olive oil in a large saucepan over medium to high

heat. Add the onion and crushed fennel seeds and cook for 10 minutes,

or until the onion is soft and translucent. Reduce the heat to low and add

the tomato paste, roasted vegetables and stock. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper and allow to cool slightly. Puree with a stick

blender or in a blender.

Reheat and serve garnished with the reserved chopped fennel fronds.

Serves 4–6

Chicken with olives and capers. Photo: Alan Benson

Chicken with olives and capers

by Lisa Manoy

Ingredients

1 chicken, jointed, or 4 chicken marylands (leg Quarters)

50 g (1/4 cup) salted baby capers, well rinsed and drained

75 g (1/2 cup) pitted kalamata olives, halved

2 cloves garlic, unpeeled

250 ml (1 cup) white wine

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 thyme sprigs

freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 C (400 F/Gas 6).

Place the chicken pieces in an oiled roasting dish, then scatter the

capers, olives and garlic on top. Pour the wine and olive oil over the

chicken, then scatter on the thyme and season generously with pepper.

Roast for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the chicken is golden and the

juices run clear when pierced with a knife. If the chicken is not browned

enough, turn the oven to the hottest setting.

The Feast Goes On

HarperCollins, $49.99

Published: 1 April 2014

All Monday Morning Cooking Club profits from The Feast Goes On will go to charity.

