Clint Eastwood Swings & Misses, Again—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

It was another slow weekend at theatres despite four new releases this weekend.

Clint Eastwood had trouble with more empty chairs, and “Dredd” more than underperformed earning less than $10 million.

Though no new release broke $15 million, it’s a battle to see who will turn out the true top earner of the weekend.

Currently, it’s a two-way tie between Jake Gyllenhaal‘s cop drama “End of Watch” and Jennifer Lawrence‘s “House at the End of the Street.” However, Eastwood’s baseball movie could throw a curve (couldn’t help it) to take the top spot.

Meanwhile, “Finding Nemo” and the fifth instalment of “Resident Evil” lose the little steam they had left from last week.

The real (sole) winner this weekend was the Weinstein Company’s “The Master,” featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman and the return of Joaquin Phoenix in the Scientology-influenced drama.

Out of the top 10 this week are Will Ferrell’s “The Campaign,” “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” after six weeks, “The Bourne Legacy,” and “The Expendables 2” which dropped eight spots.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. “ParaNorman” finally dips to the bottom of the top 10 in week six with $2.3 million. The kid film has earned $77.6 million to date worldwide.

9. Weinstein Company’s other film, “Lawless” drops five spots with $2.3 million. In four weeks, the action film has earned $34.5 million.

8. “Possession” also fell five places this week with $2.6 million. Worldwide the horror film has earned $62.4 million in four weeks.

7. “The Master” performed extremely well earning $5 million during its second week. The Scientology-inspired film debuted in 783 more theatres than last week’s count of five.

6. Lionsgate’s comic book adaptation “Dredd” bombed this weekend with $6.3 million. The film’s estimated budget is $50 million.

5. “Resident Evil: Retribution” drops four spots in week two earning $6.7 million. Despite a $33.4 million domestic box-office earning, the film is performing massively well overseas with more than $136.8 million.

4. Disney’s “Finding Nemo 3D” dropped more than 43 per cent in week two earning $9.4 million — the least of any 3D rerelease to date with a total of $30 million.

2./1. Clint Eastwood’s “Trouble with the Curve” opened to a paltry $12.7 million considering star power from Amy Adams and Justin Timberlake. In comparison, “Moneyball” opened to $19.5 million last September.

1. “House at the End of the Street,” the horror flick featuring Jennifer Lawrence (“Hunger Games”), earned $13 million. The total sets the film past it’s estimated budget of $10 million.

1. “End of Watch” performed in line with previous cop films, grossing an estimated $13 million. That’s nearly double the film’s $7 million estimated budget. The bad news: no recent cop flick has grossed more than $30 million in total.

