Weekend Box Office Barely Bruised By Financial Meltdown

As the first weekend after last week’s financial meltdown, we expected movie box-office receipts to be down significantly compared to both last weekend and the year before. After all, why waste your now even more valuable $10 at the movies? And weekend grosses were down slightly but not dramatically.



According to Media By Numbers, this weekend’s total box-office haul will be $93 million down 4.19% from last year’s $97 million weekend total. Furthermore, this weekend’s top 12 films grossed $78 million or roughly 9 per cent less than last weekend’s top 12.

Furthermore, it seems viewers weren’t so inclined to skip darker fare since the No. 1 movie was the thriller Lakeview Terrace with $15.6 million, far outgrossing last week’s champ Burn After Reading and new, poorly-reviewed laffer, My Best Friend’s Girl, which came in second and third.

Huh, maybe Hollywood is recession-resistant, after all.

