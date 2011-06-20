Remember: This Week Is Going To Be Huge

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A quick reminder for you: this week is going to be nuts.First on Greece obviously. This isn’t anywhere close to being resolved, and all eyes will be on the country on Tuesday night (around midnight Greece time or 5 PM ET) when the Papandreou government holds a confidence vote in the runup to a vote on austerity.



It’s crucial that all the votes pass.

Then right after that, on Wednesday, we get a gigantic FOMC meeting, which will be followed by another Bernanke presser.

If you thought the first press conference was big, this one will be way more so, given the imminent end of QE and the sagging market/waning recovery.

There’s also decent docket of economic data:

Tuesday: Existing home sales.

Thursday: The Chicago Fed Index

Thursday: Initial claims:

Thursday: New home sales:

Friday: GDP (third reading)

Overseas, on Tuesday we get the flash Chinese manufacturing PMI from HSBC, a quick look into how the economy is performing this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.