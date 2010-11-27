Get Excited: Lots Of Big Economic News Coming Next Week

Today is sleepy, but the excitement shall be be quite soon.
First of all, we’re sure it will be a big weekend on the European bailout front.
And then next week some juicy econ data. Here’s a sample, courtesy of Morgan Stanley
Monday:
- The lame-duck Congress resumes.
- Fed President Bullard Speaks
Tuesday:
- September Case-Shiller
- Chicago PMI
- Bernanke speaks in Columbus Ohio
- Fed’s Kocherlakota speaks on monetary policy
Wednesday:
- November ISM (estimates currently for 56.5).
Thursday:
- Initial jobless claims
- Chain store sales
- Fed’s Bullars speaks on monetary policy
- Fed’s Plosser speaks, possibly on QE
Friday:
- October Jobs Report (expect 140K new jobs)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.