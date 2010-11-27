Get Excited: Lots Of Big Economic News Coming Next Week

Today is sleepy, but the excitement shall be be quite soon.



First of all, we’re sure it will be a big weekend on the European bailout front.

And then next week some juicy econ data. Here’s a sample, courtesy of Morgan Stanley

Monday:

The lame-duck Congress resumes.

Fed President Bullard Speaks

Tuesday:

September Case-Shiller

Chicago PMI

Bernanke speaks in Columbus Ohio

Fed’s Kocherlakota speaks on monetary policy

Wednesday:

November ISM (estimates currently for 56.5).

Thursday:

Initial jobless claims

Chain store sales

Fed’s Bullars speaks on monetary policy

Fed’s Plosser speaks, possibly on QE

Friday:

October Jobs Report (expect 140K new jobs)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.