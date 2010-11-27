Get Excited: Lots Of Big Economic News Coming Next Week

Joe Weisenthal
happy turkey

Today is sleepy, but the excitement shall be be quite soon.

First of all, we’re sure it will be a big weekend on the European bailout front.

And then next week some juicy econ data. Here’s a sample, courtesy of Morgan Stanley

Monday:

  • The lame-duck Congress resumes.
  • Fed President Bullard Speaks

Tuesday:

  • September Case-Shiller
  • Chicago PMI
  • Bernanke speaks in Columbus Ohio
  • Fed’s Kocherlakota speaks on monetary policy

Wednesday:

  • November ISM (estimates currently for 56.5).

Thursday:

  • Initial jobless claims
  • Chain store sales
  • Fed’s Bullars speaks on monetary policy
  • Fed’s Plosser speaks, possibly on QE

Friday:

  • October Jobs Report (expect 140K new jobs)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.