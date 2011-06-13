Why It's The Week After This One That's Really Going To Be Crazy

Photo: Wikipedia

Welcome back to work!Earlier we published a preview of the next few days. Admittedly it’s going to be a bit quiet for the next few days. At least it’s scheduled to be quiet. We have no idea what’s really going to happen.



But if you’re eager for some wildness that’s actually on the calendar, have no fear. That’s next week.

As JPMorgan points out, next week is shaping up to be hugely important with an FOMC meeting/Bernanke presser on the 22nd, A Eurozone finance minister meeting on the 20th, and the EU Summit on the 23/34th.

Obviously of those Bernanke is the big one, and we expect the interest in the press conference to be like the first one, except 10x, given the economy.

So just make it through this week, and we promise next week will be very interesting.

