Week In Review: Yang Out Of Yahoo, Dow Sinks Even Lower

We’re thankful the Dow closed over 8,000 this week — just barely. Even Yahoo (YHOO) is well below $10, with the resignation of Jerry Yang failing to help YHOO buck everything going south. Of course, there’s a good argument to be made that at least some stocks like Apple (AAPL) are ridiculously cheap right now.



So what else is going on? Things you may have missed:

So in a collapsing market, who’s well positioned? Microsoft (MSFT), who’s sitting on a mountain of cash while everyone else scrambles. The company poached Yahoo (YHOO) search honcho Sean Suchter.

We got a a giggle from this: Google (GOOG) advertised its maps now feature subway directions. One problem: the subway directions are completely wrong.

Sirius XM hit 14 cents? Doesn’t mean it’s cheap — it can certainly go to zero.

PC Magazine, once 600 pages thick and full of ads, is going out of print.

The new World of Warcraft came out, and it’s as big as everyone thought: the queues to play were running two hours long.

Not as popular as WoW: Google’s Lively, headed for the grave.

