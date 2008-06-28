Week In Review: Yahoo Regroups, Microsoft Sharks Still Circle

Who’s in charge at Yahoo? It sure looks like Sue Decker, following yet another reorg. This doesn’t seem to have reassured investors; Yahoo’s (YHOO) stock has dropped to the low twenties, and rumours of a Microsoft (MSFT) play for some or all of the company at $30+ will not die. Jerry Yang seems to see some credence in the stories: He’s stumping for votes ahead of Yahoo’s next shareholder meeting.



Verizon (VZ) CEO Ivan Seidenberg would have you believe Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and its CEO are overrated. Point in favour of that argument: Sprint’s (S) iPhone-wannabe “Instinct” appears to be selling well. (We have less faith in Motorola’s (MOT) unimpressive, overpriced ROKR E8.) Elsewhere in smartphoneland, Blackberry-maker Research in Motion (RIMM) missed revenue estimates, sending its stock into a nosedive. Is RIMM undervalued? Meanwhile, T-Mobile makes an interesting play by diversifying into the Voice-Over-IP market, challenging Vonage (VG) on its home turf.

One refreshing bit of sanity from the US legal system: Website operators cannot be held legally liable for user comments made on their pages. So if you haven’t already, register for a SAI account and all of your comments will be accessible via a unique user page. And then have at it.

