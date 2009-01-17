Week In Review: Yahoo Gets A New CEO, Steve Takes Medical Leave

Yahoo (YHOO) gets its new CEO: Former Autodesk CEO Carol Bartz took the helm on Tuesday. President Sue Decker quit, and we thought a Microsoft search deal seemed imminent, but Bartz’s “gut” says no? Readers weighed in on the new Yahoo chief, and based on what we’ve heard, she could have just the straight-talking philosophy Yahoo needs.



And then there’s Apple (AAPL): After months of speculation, Steve Jobs announced he was taking a six-month medical leave of absence. (Dan “Fake Steve” Lyons says “told you so” to CNBC’s Jim Goldman). Apple COO Tim Cook stepped in as interim chief. Shareholders are miffed, and Apple’s (APPL) board has some explaining to do.

In other news:

A Twitter user posted the first photo of the US Airways plane crash.

Google (GOOG) announced layoffs and killed a bunch of products.

At Microsoft (MSFT), Jan. 15 came and went without any layoffs.

12 media properties that won’t make it to 2010.

How close did they get to a merger? AOL (TWX) and Yahoo (YHOO) spent 2 days talking integration last fall.

Naked Lara Croft? Tthe struggling Tomb Raider franchise may go for a “Mature” rating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.