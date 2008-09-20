Week In Review: Will Tech Survive The Wall Street Meltdown?

This week saw the worst times for Wall Street since the Great Depression. Lehman is history, AIG gets a bailout. But as investors battered financial and industry stocks, some tech stocks did OK.



We’re mostly worried about companies for whom Wall Street represents a significant part of their customer base. Blackberry-maker RIM (RIMM) should be OK, but Bloomberg’s high-end terminals may find fewer subscribers. New York-based tech startups like food-delivery service SeamlessWeb may not fare as well. Dell (DELL) is in trouble, and even Apple’s (AAPL) Mac sales are slow. But it’s not all gloom — Adobe (ADBE) is having a good summer. Meanwhile HP (HPQ) is acquiring EDS, shedding 24,600 employees in the process.

Monopoly fears about the Google (GOOG) – Yahoo (YHOO) deal continue to spread. Now the European Union will be launching its own investigation. On a Google blog, company exec Tim Armstrong (SAI 100: #6) tried to make the case Google lacks the power to essentially set ad prices.

Looking for optimism? Talk Rupert Murdoch: “Hard times are good for big companies.”

