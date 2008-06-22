Week In Review: Who's Going To Run What's Left Of Yahoo?

Barring some type of federal intervention to scuttle the Yahoo-Google deal, it appears Jerry “I bleed purple” Yang was successful in keeping his company from being dismembered by and assimilated into Microsoft (MSFT). (Don’t pay attention to reports about “shareholder activism” — we don’t think anything will come of it.) So now that Yahoo (YHOO) lives on under its own flag, what does it do next? The company’s ad people are saying they see “flat budgets” in video. Top Yahoo executives are fleeing the company left and right. Neither is Yahoo’s hiring freeze an indicator of optimism or growth. Will the company find new direction with Sue Decker at the helm instead of Jerry? Henry Blodget says Yahoo’s leader (whoever that this) needs to give what’s left of the company’s management an “Untouchables”-inspired talk.



Some non-Yahoo news:

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 3G, priced relatively cheap at $199, is causing something of an upheaval in the smartphone market.

In trouble: Sprint Nextel (S), which had to immediately slash the price of its iPhone-wannabe “Instinct”, Garmin (GRMN), who almost certainly will not be able to command a planned $499 for its posh “Nüvifone”, and Nokia, which derives a significant portion of its profits from high-end smartphones that Apple will soon be competing directly against. Meanwhile, Motorola (MOT) continues to flounder.

Challenged but ready for the fight: Research in Motion (RIMM), with Blackberry models in the pipeline ready to take on Apple.

The wild card: Google’s Android (GOOG) mobile phone OS, which developers are itching to write apps for.

And as the media braces itself for a possible global ad downturn, Q1 2008 numbers show that it’s unlikely to hit every industry equally hard. Radio is down. So are Network TV and national newpapers. But cable TV and online ads are up.

