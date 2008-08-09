Week In Review: What Is AOL Worth? And Why Can't We Watch Gymnastics On Our Browser?

10 years years ago AOL was the most important company on the Web. It was the Web, really. Now, operating income is plummeting and the company blew $760 million dollars on goodwill for also-ran social network Bebo. Even Google (GOOG) is giving signs it may never recoup its billion-dollar 2005 investment in AOL (TWX). Still though, someone out there is buying up TWX stock, and lots of it. A Dark Knight fanboy with deep pockets, perhaps?
The Olympics are here, and we think NBC (GE) should have put all the events online. Instead, the most glamorous stuff (gymnastics, swimming, etc) will be on TV only, where NBC can get higher ad rates for it. If you want to see the stuff generally unavailable on the Internet for American audiences, check our guide to watching the Olympics online.
Continuing our old media deathwatch, this week we saw Comcast (CMCSA) shell out $125 million for newsletter DailyCandy while Playboy (PLA) loses the battle against free Internet porn. Meanwhile, Gawker Media honcho Nick Denton (SAI 100 #7) does some back-of-the-envelope maths which compares his blog empire favourably against the LA Times. Granted, the LAT didn’t have the Montauk Monster to boost its results.
