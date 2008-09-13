Week In Review: United Airlines Takes A Wild Ride, And The Google-Yahoo Deal Spooks Everyone

Start playing the blame game: On Monday United Airlines’ stock (UAUA) got hammered after false reports circulated on the Internet and Bloomberg that the troubled company declared bankruptcy. Apparently a story about United from 2002 resurfaced at the Florida Sun-Sentinel with no timestamp and was mistaken as a new report by an analyst. Follow the link for our play-by-play reconstruction of the events that led to the stock plunge. Amazingly, the disasterous chain of events may have been started by a single visitor to the Sun-Sentinel website.



An I-told-you-so for Carl Icahn? The powerful Association of National Advertisers is asking the Department of Justice to halt the proposed ad deal between Google (GOOG) and Yahoo (YHOO). And even if the Feds give Google a pass, various state attorneys general might not. The news isn’t helping Google’s stock any.

Apple (AAPL) debuted new iPods with incremental improvements in a variety of colours, but Wall Street was unimpressed. The Apple rumour mill says new MacBooks might be coming in a month or two, but the overall trend is towards cheaper Macs. But at least give Apple this: It’s not like anyone is going to buy a Zune.

