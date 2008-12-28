Week In Review: Twitter Is First Responder In Denver Plane Crash

In another first for Twitter, a plane crash passenger tweeted the story of his escape after his plane slid off the runway in Denver. Read the chain of events in his Twitter feed.



More news from this past week, in case you missed it:

Although Apple (APPL) is in need of something exciting for its Macworld keynote, this supposed photo of a new Mac mini probably isn’t it.

Got a new iPhone for Christmas? Load it up — we’re fond of these 20 apps. Or, try some of Apple’s favourites.

For a site with 22 million unique visitors a month, Digg’s financial numbers are awful.

And as if the Yahoo bloodbath wasn’t bad enough, rumours started circulating about a “substantial” round of layoffs at Microsoft (MSFT) as early as Jan. 15.

