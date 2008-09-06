Week In Review: The GOP's Rollercoaster Ride, And Does Google's Chrome Needs More Shine?

It was a labour Day, indeed, for bloggers covering the Republican National Convention. While Alaska governor Sarah Palin got a crash course in media relations, McCain spokesman Tucker Bounds learned how to pronounce her name during a contentious interview with CNN’s Campbell Brown. The gloves came off as McCain retaliated against the network, granting his only convention interview with ABC.

Meanwhile, Google launched its new “web browser,” Chrome, the same day cofounder Sergey Brin referred to operating systems as “an old way to think of the world”. Wishful thinking: Could this spell the beginning of the end for Microsoft Windows? WSJ guru Walt Mossberg and NYT’s David Pogue disagreed on Chrome’s merits, but this was white noise for many Internet users, who are still trapped in IE Neverland. Nonetheless, 6% of SAI readers heeded Google’s siren call.

Anticipation grew for Apple fanboys everywhere, as guesses on what Steve Jobs — who apparently wears many hats these days — will unveil during Tuesday’s keynote. It’s not too late to submit your best guess (and this invitation extends to one particular reader, whom we really pissed off).



