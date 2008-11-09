Week In Review: President-Elect Obama

Congratulations to Barack Obama, who handily won the 2008 U.S. presidential election. Who else won this week? Well the New York Times (NYT) ran an extra 50,000 copies to meet demand for its “Obama” newpapers, copies of which were going for over a hundred bucks on eBay (EBAY). Also winning this week: Starbucks (SBUX), whose “free coffee if you voted” campaign had everyone on the Internet buzzing. Too bad for McCain AOL users didn’t decide the election — on AOL.com McCain was the overwhelming favourite.
A few non-election items worth reading this week:
- We got an advance peek at Netflix’s new streaming movie player for the Mac. A little rough around the edges, like any new product, but we like it.
- Apple (AAPL) exec Tony Fadell reportedly came up with the idea for the iPod. Now we get word of his “retirement” package: $300,000 annual salary, and options worth about $8.4 million.
- Replacing Fadell: ex-IBM hotshot Mark Papermaster.
- PayPal founder Peter Thiel started up a hedge fund famous for being up 58% through summer. Now? Not as good.
- According to at least one analyst, Apple is cutting production on the iPhone.
- The FCC approved the use of wireless airwaves between TV channels — so-called “white spaces” — for Internet devices. Think “wi-fi on steroids,” but it will be a while before new devices come to market.
- Cisco (CSCO) boss John Chambers says things are still going to get worse before they get better.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.