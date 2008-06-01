Week In Review: Microsoft And Yahoo's "He Said, She Said" At D6

The action was mostly in California this week, with the digerati converging on Carlsbad for the Wall Street Journal’s sixth D: All Things Digital Conference, while hackers and geeks flocked to San Francisco for the Google I/O Conference.



Microsoft’s (MSFT) Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates waxed poetic on their long business relationship, and said the Microsoft/Yahoo talks collapsed over price and price alone. Not so, counters Yahoo’s (YHOO) Jerry Yang. By Yang’s reckoning, there’s regulatory issues to consider, among any number of wrinkles that never surfaced publicly. Yang says Microsoft and Yahoo never got close to a deal. But this crazy courtship may not be over, as the WSJ reports Yahoo remains receptive to a new bid.

In other Microsoft news, the company showed off Vista’s likely successor, Windows 7 — due in a few years. The big breakthrough: iPhone-like multi-touch controls. Hey, if you can’t innovate, imitate. We’re sceptical.

Google (GOOG) saw its paid clicks spike in April, reversing an earlier slowdown. But no, the Internet will not escape an overall slowing of the economy, as Rupert Murdoch lamented, and Q2 online ad sales are likely to be flat.

Don’t let recession fears get you down! Glam Media reportedly turned down a $1.3 billion acquisition offer, YouTube might be making more money than anyone expected, and Twitter, everyone’s favourite crash-prone micro-blogging service, has been valued just shy of $100 million. Has the bubble burst? We think not.

