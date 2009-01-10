Week In Review: Macworld And CES Were More Fun Before The Recession

Unfortunately, we saw this coming: Steve Jobs skipped Macworld this year, citing a “hormone imbalance.” The keynote fell to marketing chief Phil Schiller, and it was booooring. No new Mac mini, which we were hoping for. But Apple did show off a new 17″ MacBook Pro, and there are some updates to iTunes (check out photos from SAI’s Dan Frommer, who was live on the scene).



At the tech world’s other big event, Palm (PALM) unveiled its new Pre smartphone and Web OS platform, breathing life back into the tired company. Early reviews look good and shares soared on the news. Steve Ballmer gave a refreshingly dull keynote, but announced Microsoft’s (MSFT) twin search deals with Verizon (VZ) and Dell (DELL).

More news, in case you missed it:

Netflix (NFLX) announced plans to build streaming into TVs, and the $99 Roku box added Amazon (AMZN) streaming movie rentals.

The New York Times (NYT) ditched integrity for survival and ran its first front-page ad.

Microsoft (MSFT) raised the idea of a Yahoo search deal — again.

Yahoo’s (YHOO) board wants a new CEO by February — meet the newest candidate.

BlackBerry-loving Barack Obama became the unofficial RIM (RIMM) spokesman.

We ranked the 20 VC firms most exposed to Web 2.0 (hint: they didn’t lose as much as you think).

