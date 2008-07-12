Week In Review: iPhonemania Turns Ugly, Jerry Yang Gets Feisty

All eyes were on Apple (AAPL) this week, which released the cheaper-with-a-more-expensive-contract iPhone 3G on Friday. Apple may be shipping up to one million phones to 22 countries, but all of the AT&T (T) stores around Silicon Alley are sold out. But even many people who got their precious handsets weren’t happy: Activation snafus plagued many buyers. The upside: At least New Yorkers are among the privileged few who can take advantage of the new technology — in large swathes of the United States there’s no 3G coverage. iPhone owners old and new will be able to download and purchase some 500 iPhone apps, but Apple will probably veto many of the apps we most want.



Yahoo’s (YHOO) Jerry “I bleed purple” Yang continues to say that Microsoft (MSFT) never made a serious bid for Yahoo and he’s not quitting. rumours that Yahoo’s Q2 earnings may disappoint certainly won’t help Yang quell the shareholder revolt. But given the slumping performance of both YHOO and MSFT, Yahoo investors are unlikely to see anything above $30 if a deal ever gets worked out. And that’s a big “if.” Yang’s leadership aside, we still have no faith Icahn can do anything to increase shareholder value beyond what the current team is doing. We don’t believe in magic bullets. What’s your plan, Carl?

The times are trying even for Google (GOOG), who is hiring fewer people these days. The search giant has been having trouble making money off YouTube. Will Google have better success taking on Second Life?

