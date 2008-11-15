Week In Review: Google Dips Below $300, Yikes

This week saw layoffs, market trouble, more layoffs, and more market trouble. If you were too busy watching Google’s (GOOG) collapse (where a third of the staff has underwater options) to keep up with the news, here’s what you missed:



RIM’s (RIMM) touchscreen Blackberry Storm is coming on November 21 for $199. We still like the iPhone more.

Speaking of the iPhone, Apple’s (AAPL) device now has online multi-player games.

We think Google starting to act like a mature, cost-conscious company is a good thing. A tipster tells us Google will be laying off the “underperforming.”

The lines to purchase the latest World of Warcraft add-on were like nothing we’ve seen since the iPhone, and the game proved so popular Blizzard’s servers buckled under the load of geeks getting their fix.

Internet spam is down 75% since Tuesday. Why? From the closing of single webhost favoured by spammers, after a Washington Post investigation.

Financial documents show the New York Times is running out of money. But bankruptcy isn’t imminent. (Yet.)

Microsoft’s (MSFT) plan to revitalize its web presence: Copy Facebook. Is this what the kids who passed Microsoft’s weird intelligence test came up with?

