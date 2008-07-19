Week In Review: Even Google Feels This Economy's Bite

It’s earnings season, and we’ve seen better. Google (GOOG) missed earnings, attributing problems to quality control, a summer slump, and consumer skittishness. Nokia (NOK) met expectations, but competition from the iPhone in the vital high-end smartphone market looms. eBay (EBAY) also hit its target, but growth is grinding to a halt.



Microsoft (MSFT) came within a penny of EPS estimations, but guidance for the next quarter is light. In the plus column for Redmond: Microsoft’s search business may be doing better than anyone expected. The company is also pressing its case before Congress to block the Yahoo-Google search deal. But the company’s long dominance of the operating system market may be eroding as Apple’s (AAPL) market share grows by leaps and bounds.

Jerry Yang continues his media blitz to fight off Carl Icahn, and with a show of support from Legg Mason (controls 4.4% of YHOO shares) we’re calling this fight for Yang. But Jerry still has plenty of work to do.

All of these gloomy earnings forecasts have us nervous too. But VC firms have ever-increasing amounts of money to invest. You say “bubble”; we say “opportunity.”

