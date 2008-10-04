Week In Review: Don't Believe Everything You Read On The Internet

Apple CEO Steve Jobs did not, we repeat did NOT, suffer a heart attack. The rumour spread like wildfire on Twitter after a “citizen journalist” on CNN’s iReport attributed an anonymous source. The SEC is investigating.



Back to reality: Times are tough for tech and getting worse. Microsoft’s (MSFT) Steve Ballmer predicted less spending, and Redmond instituted a hiring freeze for its Xbox and Zune group. Worries run high over soft demand for Apple’s (AAPL) Macs and iPods. rumours swirl around mass firings at Yahoo (YHOO) but so far there’s no hard confirmation. Even Google (GOOG) is feeling the bite.

Google and Yahoo are trying to push ahead with their search deal, but things appear to be on hold pending Justice Department review. We wish we had all a better picture of the specifics — the SEC is letting Yahoo keep parts of the deal under wraps until 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.