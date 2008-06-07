Week In Review: Bring Me The Head Of Jerry Yang!

Poor Jerry Yang. He’s doing his best signal that Yahoo (YHOO) desperately wants to resume merger negotiations with Microsoft (MSFT), but Steve Ballmer won’t bite. Meanwhile, “activist investor” (to put it mildly) Carl Icahn won’t forgive Yang for failing to close the deal last round, and publicly called for Yang to be fired. Icahn’s Exhibit A: Yang’s anti-Microsoft “doomsday machine”. It looks like the Yang-Icahn quarrel might be heading for a proxy fight, but SAI publisher/YHOO shareholder/frequent Yang critic Henry Blodget says he’s not voting for Icahn’s slate. Why? Because in business, as in love, abject desperation is rarely a good strategy. That’s what a vote for Icahn represents. YHOO shareholders, you’ve got to play it cool. Icahn has tried in days since to explain he has fallback strategies if Microsoft won’t play ball, but we remain unconvinced.
Apple (AAPL) has its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, and everyone is expecting the debut of the iPhone 2.0, a potential blockbuster. What else may be in the works? Maybe a new tablet computer, or a facelift for the ageing MacBook laptop? Forbes thinks Apple is stockpiling something out at a Fremont, Calif. warehouse. We wish we had more to go on, but Apple is maddeningly good at keeping the details of their products under wraps prior to launch. Tell us what’s in your crystal ball and enter the SAI iPhone prediction game. Entries must be received by noon (Silicon Alley time) on June 9.
A few “let’s hop on the social networking bandwagon” sites gave up the ghost this week. All headed for the grave: Verizon’s (VZ) social network, Monster.com’s (MNST) Tickle, and Microsoft’s craigslist-wannabe “Windows Live Expo.” They will not be missed.
That being said, spending on search ads continues strong amidst an overall slowing economy. Winner: Google (GOOG). colour us surprised.
